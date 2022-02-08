Amazon extends its Reacher into second season

NEWS BRIEF: US tech giant Amazon has renewed original thriller series Reacher for a second season for its Prime Video global streaming service.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount TV Studios, the show premiered on February 4. It is based on the novels by Lee Child, who executive produces, and is written by Emmy-nominated scribe Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also exec produces and serves as showrunner.