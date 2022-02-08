Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Amazon extends its Reacher into second season

Reacher is based on the series of novels by Lee Child

NEWS BRIEF: US tech giant Amazon has renewed original thriller series Reacher for a second season for its Prime Video global streaming service.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount TV Studios, the show premiered on February 4. It is based on the novels by Lee Child, who executive produces, and is written by Emmy-nominated scribe Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also exec produces and serves as showrunner.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 08-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions