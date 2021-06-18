Amazing Race duo link with Wapanatahk

Canadian prodco Wapanatahk Media, which focuses on Indigenous storytelling, has agreed a development deal with Anthony Johnson and Dr James Makokis, winners of The Amazing Race Canada S7.

The married First Nations couple won the CTV series in 2019, after which they invested their prize money in building their dream home. Their property, called Nizhoni Acres, will feature in a new series that is in development at Wapanatahk in partnership with Great Pacific Media.

In the as-yet untitled show, Johnson and Makokis will welcome Canadians into their home before undergoing transformational journeys with their guests. Wapanatahk and Great Pacific are already in discussions about the series with multiple broadcasters.

Wapanatahk Media co-owner and producer Shirley Mclean said: “Anthony and James are extraordinary people. They are thriving as a couple while confronting stereotypes, and wherever they go, people love them. They represent an inspiring Indigenous success story that we do not often see in the media, and Wapanatahk is delighted to develop a series based on their journey to launch Nizhoni Acres.”

Launched earlier this year by Mclean and Tania Koenig-Gauchier, BC-based Wapanatahk is currently in principal photography on its first series, Dr Savannah: Wild Rose Vet (9×30’). The series has already been sold and will air on APTN and Cottage Life in 2022.