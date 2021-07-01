Altitude, BirdDog set for Close Encounters

Altitude Factual, a division of London-based indie Altitude Media Group, has partnered with Canada’s BirdDog Media to produce wildlife series Close Encounters.

The 13×30’ series focuses on the relationships between people and animals in their natural habitats around the world, revealing the journeys of individuals who have developed connections with animals in the wild, from dolphins to platypuses, sharks to dugongs, pangolins and bears.

Close Encounters is exec produced by Altitude Factual’s head Paul Sowerbutts and BirdDog Media’s executive chair Clark Bunting.

Producing are BirdDog’s president and CEO Stephen Ellis and Altitude Factual’s head of natural history Jeremy Bradshaw. Filming will begin this autumn.