Alpha Cyprus takes Keshet’s Master Class

NEWS BRIEF: Alpha Cyprus has ordered a local adaptation of Keshet International’s children’s music talent show Master Class, marking the seventh remake of the show, which was originally created by Yoav Tzafir, Tamira Yardeni and Zvika Hadar for Keshet 12.

The format sees children, mentored by leading musical artists, perform beloved songs in a supportive, uplifting environment. In Cyprus, the show will air under the title Music School. It has previously aired in Hungary, Uruguay, China, Greece, Slovenia and Georgia.