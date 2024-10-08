Alone Together finds love in Switzerland with first international adaptation

Swiss broadcaster SRF has commissioned a local adaptation of Danish format Alone Together, to be produced locally by B&B Endemol Shine – part of Banijay Germany.

The dating format was originally created by Metronome and launched in 2020 with three seasons airing on TV2’s streaming platform in Denmark.

The series offers a slow-paced dating experience for singles seeking long-term relationships. Guided by psychologists, couples will spend time on a remote island, free from the distractions of everyday life, to see if they can form real connections and possibly pursue lasting relationships.

The Swiss commission marks the first international adaptation of the hit-Danish title, which is distributed by Banijay Rights.

B&B Endemol Shine, part of Banijay Germany, focuses on entertainment, documentaries, and reality formats. Credits include MasterChef, Family Food Fight, Songmates and 1 Against 100.