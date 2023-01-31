Allen Media Group launches Equal Justice series with Judge Eboni K Williams

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is launching a new daily court series called Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K Williams.

Scheduled for debut this autumn, the series is a daily one-hour strip. It is available to broadcasters, cablenets and digital platforms and will also air on Allen Media’s own network Justicecentral.TV.

Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K Williams follows Allen Media’s original court series America’s Court with Judge Ross, which debuted in 2010.

Other iterations currently in production are: Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett and We the People with Judge Lauren Lake.

Williams is a former guest host on ABC’s The View and a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News. She is currently host of her own series TheGrio with Eboni K Williams on Allen Media’s TheGrio Television Network.