All3Media’s North One promotes trio, hires BBCS exec to grow development team

All3Media-owned UK factual, factual entertainment and sports production specialist North One is expanding and bolstering its development team in London and Birmingham.

The company has made three internal promotions and appointed former BBC Studios producer Yvonne Murray.

North One’s head of development, Ben Cooper, is the new creative director of development, with Yvonne Murray joining as development producer.

Tom Hawgood has been promoted to development executive from development producer with Samita Sall elevated to assistant producer from development researcher.

Murray, who will report to Cooper, will lead North One’s development efforts in Birmingham, where she will work on established series, as well as aiming to expand North One’s reach across regional commissioning departments.

She has spent her career to date working in Birmingham and has developed programmes in-house at the BBC and for a range of production companies, including Wonder Productions, Remedy TV and IWC Media.

Cooper has worked in development at North One for the past eight years and has a background in high-profile factual entertainment and live programming. He began his career at 12 Yard and has held posts at Endemol and ITV working on, among other shows, Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Neil Duncanson, North One’s CEO, said: “We are committed to nurturing our existing talent and these promotions are testament to the skill and expertise of Ben, Tom and Samita, and reflect their increased responsibilities as we look to expand our reach.”