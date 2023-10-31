All3Media’s New Pictures appoints Vertigo’s Sandra Shuttleworth as head of production

All3Media-owned UK drama producer New Pictures has hired Sandra Shuttleworth from rival Vertigo Films as head of production.

Shuttleworth will be responsible for leading New Pictures’ production management teams, working with co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls and COO Lisa Selway to help drive the company’s overall business strategy.

Shuttleworth joins from Vertigo Films, where as head of production she oversaw series and features including A Town Called Malice for Sky, Mammals for Amazon and the romcom This Is Christmas, which premiered on Sky Cinema.

Prior to joining Vertigo, she worked as a head of production at Dancing Ledge on series The Responder and Crossfire, and at Bend it Network on Beecham House and Blinded by the Light.

She also brings international experience working in the US on documentaries and dramas such as Three Identical Strangers and American Animals for companies including Raw and Darlow Smithson.

Grylls said: “Sandra is a hugely respected head of production with a wealth of UK and international experience in delivering critically acclaimed dramas and documentaries. She’s also brilliant at building relationships with globally renowned creative talent, which is at the heart of our company. We’re thrilled to have her join New Pictures as we continue to grow and broaden our slate and partnerships with broadcasters and streamers.”

Shuttleworth added: “It’s a really exciting time to join New Pictures, which has such a great reputation for producing talent-driven, award-winning dramas and with lots more to come. I’m really looking forward to joining the team and helping drive the company to the next level.”

New Pictures’ drama slate includes The Long Shadow for ITV, Champion for BBC Two and Netflix, and Cobra for Sky.