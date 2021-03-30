All3Media to shop Maxwell doc

Please wait...
The distribution arm of All3Media has picked up the sales rights to Channel 4 documentary Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? from UK prodco Roast Beef Productions.

The first-ever deal between the two companies sees All3Media International acquire global distribution rights to the feature-length film, which will air on Channel 4 in the UK later this year.

As she awaits trial for her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the documentary asks friends and acquaintances about the real Maxwell to gather insights into her personal life to date.

Roast Beef’s Mike Lerner produces along with Katherine Haywood, with Channel 4’s editor-at-large Dorothy Byrne as exec producer.

Roast Beef previously produced financial crime feature documentary The Kleptocrats.

