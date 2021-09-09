All3Media International names Jennifer Askin to head North American sales

The distribution arm of European production group All3Media has appointed former Kew Media Distribution executive Jennifer Askin as its senior VP for North America.

Askin will manage sales across the US and Canada for All3Media International, reporting to Sally Habbershaw, exec VP for the Americas, and will be based at the company’s US headquarters in New York.

She will also take the lead on building All3Media International’s factual coproduction slate in the US and Canada across all platforms.

Prior to joining the company, Askin was principal at entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company, where she negotiated a range of content distribution and acquisitions deals in North America on behalf of clients in the US and UK.

Before that, she was VP of sales at the now defunct Kew Media Distribution, managing a sales team based in New York, Los Angeles and Miami alongside sales and pre-sales across multiple genres.

Askin began her career in television in US cable and network news, with production and editorial roles at ABC News, NBC News and MSNBC.

Habbershaw said: “We are delighted to secure an executive of Jen’s calibre to join our team. We have doubled our coproduction hours in the last years, our partnerships with key clients in the US and Canada, such as Acorn, Sundance Now, Discovery Plus, HBO Max and Masterpiece/PBS, are integral to our success in the region, and we know these will be in safe hands with Jen.

“Her extensive sales experience will be invaluable, and her coproduction expertise will allow us to further strengthen these existing partnerships as well as establish brand-new relationships. Jen’s professionalism, tenacity and passion for bringing premium content to a worldwide audience makes her the ideal choice to lead our sales and factual coproductions in this vibrant market.”