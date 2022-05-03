Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

All3Media backs Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s UK prodco Build Your Own Films

All3Media, the international television, film and digital production and distribution group, is backing Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure and producer Jonny Owen’s UK production outfit Build Your Own (BYO) Films.

Build Your Own Films’ Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen

BYO Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production, was launched by co-CEOs McClure (This is England, Broadchurch, Trigger Point) and her partner Owen, who specialises in sports documentaries across TV and film, last year. All3Media will now be BYO’s worldwide distribution partner.

The firm’s slate includes upcoming ITV drama Without Sin, a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. It has been produced by Left Bank Pictures and co-produced by BYO Films.

In development at BYO is a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a football documentary from Owen, whose credits include I Believe in Miracles – the story of the history-making Nottingham Forest football team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 – which was picked up by Netflix.

McClure and Owen said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Having such esteemed expertise around us will help elevate BYO to the next level.

“Together we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories. We are extremely grateful All3Media have shown such belief in our vision, and we can’t wait to get started.”

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “At a moment where the demand for high-quality content and the very best talent has never been greater, I am delighted to be partnering with Vicky and Jonny. We are all looking forward to working together to build BYO Films.”

Ruth Lawes 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

All3Media International brings in NBCU's Yari Torres as VP for Lat Am
All3Media-backed Objective Media Group America promotes Jilly Pearce to president
All3Media in tune with RTÉ One's Last Singer Standing
All3Media-backed Woodman Park elevates Whitney White to executive VP
All3Media International promotes Kit Yow to VP of sales to bolster Asian operations
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix cancels Space Force, Meghan Markle animated series in wake of slow Q1
Vice Media explores sale options for full or parts of business, according to US reports
Beta Film launches Spanish producer-distributor led by Gamero, Nogueroles
Amazon’s Freevee grows originals slate, bolsters film offering with Disney deal
Tubi touts plan to debut 100 originals this year, renews animated Freak Brothers