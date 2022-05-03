All3Media backs Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s UK prodco Build Your Own Films

All3Media, the international television, film and digital production and distribution group, is backing Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure and producer Jonny Owen’s UK production outfit Build Your Own (BYO) Films.

BYO Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production, was launched by co-CEOs McClure (This is England, Broadchurch, Trigger Point) and her partner Owen, who specialises in sports documentaries across TV and film, last year. All3Media will now be BYO’s worldwide distribution partner.

The firm’s slate includes upcoming ITV drama Without Sin, a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. It has been produced by Left Bank Pictures and co-produced by BYO Films.

In development at BYO is a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a football documentary from Owen, whose credits include I Believe in Miracles – the story of the history-making Nottingham Forest football team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 – which was picked up by Netflix.

McClure and Owen said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Having such esteemed expertise around us will help elevate BYO to the next level.

“Together we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories. We are extremely grateful All3Media have shown such belief in our vision, and we can’t wait to get started.”

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “At a moment where the demand for high-quality content and the very best talent has never been greater, I am delighted to be partnering with Vicky and Jonny. We are all looking forward to working together to build BYO Films.”