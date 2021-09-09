All3Media America backs new unscripted venture from Charles Wachter

The US arm of UK-based producer and distributor All3Media is partnering with showrunner and executive producer Charles Wachter to launch an unscripted-focused production outfit called Hard North Media.

The company plans to create and produce a range of unscripted content including formats, competition series, live events and gameshows.

Its goal is to “establishing Hard North Media as a multi-genre provider of premium content for US broadcast networks, streaming platforms, cable channels and digital,” according to All3Media America.

Wachter has produced more than 35 TV projects, including Holey Moley and Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution for ABC, King of the Nerds for TBS and the rebooted Fear Factor for MTV.

Most recently, he was executive producer and showrunner on ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game and YouTube’s Copy That. He also has pilots in development with Netflix and Canadian pubcaster the CBC.

“Charles is one of the most successful unscripted creators and showrunners in the business and joins us at a time when demand in this space has never been stronger,” said All3Media CEO Jane Turton.

“His fantastic credentials and relationships with leading networks and platforms perfectly complement our core unscripted business in the US, and we are thrilled to have him join the All3Media family.”