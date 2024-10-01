All3Media alum Ben Pays handed managing director role at WBITVP Belgium

Former All3Media executive Ben Pays has been appointed managing director for Warner Bros International Television Production Belgium (WBITVPB).

Starting in his new role on October 7, Pays will be responsible for the general management and commercial and operational leadership of WBITVPB’s unscripted entertainment and authentic fiction business.

His remit also includes developing new ideas and adapting existing IP from WBITVP’s catalogue for the Belgian market.

Pays will report to WBITVP president Ronald Goes and work alongside Peter Bouckaert, MD of Eyeworks Belgium, WBITVP’s scripted label in the region.

He joins the company from All3Media Belgium, where he worked as a key creative and showrunner. Prior to that, he was creative director and head of development at Lecter Media, where he gained a Rose d’Or nomination for their original format Groeten uit…/Greetings from 19xx for VTM, which went on to be sold and produced in six territories.

Pays has worked for several production companies, including TvBastards, and has worked on international formats for the Belgian market including Love Island and Big Brother.

Ronald Goes said: “Ben’s passion for creating great ideas and powerful storytelling, coupled with his impressive track record as a showrunner, team player and respected international industry executive, will make him a hugely valuable addition to the evolving WBITVP business.”

Pays said: “WBITVP Belgium is a creative powerhouse with an impressive and diverse slate of very good shows and a beautiful, long history. I look forward to joining its talented team and making it even stronger.

“I also believe in the power of WBITVP’s international catalogue and distribution network, which offer unique opportunities for creative exchange that can benefit both Belgium and the rest of the world.”