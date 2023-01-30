All The Kids’ Joana Carrion Boulos joins Spanish production outfit Tesseo

Spanish production company Tesseo (Plan de tarde, Lazos de sangre) has hired Joana Carrion Boulos as director of business development and R&D to lead the company’s content strategy and growth.

Carrion has more than 30 years of experience in the television industry, with the last six spent in consulting with her own company, All The Kids Entertainment.

The board of directors will report to Marta Manzano, general director and CEO of Tesseo.

Carrion Boulos will be in charge of directing the production company’s business model, the content strategy for both advertising and audiovisual, and the relationship with clients and other production companies in the sector.

Carrion Boulos founded All The Kids Entertainment, a consultant specialising in the audiovisual business, in 2016. She previously worked at companies such as Viacom, where she directed channels MTV Spain and Nickelodeon Iberia and Greece.

Previously, she held management positions at Telecinco, Grupo Prisa, Localia, Sogecable, Canary Islands regional TV and Fox Kids.

“Tesseo is in a very good moment of growth, in which we are going to focus on producing with the seal of quality that characterises us and expanding our portfolio. To this end, we are incorporating people who help us grow, such as Joana, a professional for whom I feel deep respect and admiration,” said Manzano.