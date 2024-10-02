Alison Dammann joins Original Productions as head of development

Former ITV America executive Alison Dammann has been appointed to the newly created role of head of development at Fremantle-owned unscripted label Original Productions (OP), while Jeff Bumgarner has been promoted to SVP of new business development.

Dammann joins LA-based reality TV specialist OP from ITV America’s Good Caper Content, where she served as SVP of development after being upped from VP of development.

There she developed true crime and investigative projects across broadcast, cable and streaming. Her credits include limited series Escaping Twin Flames, and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, both for Netflix.

Prior to that, Dammann held senior development positions for companies such as Vox Media Studios, Mashable Studios and 44Blue Productions.

Dammann will now report to Brian Lovett, OP’s EVP.

Bumgarner has been with OP since 2010. In the newly created role as SVP new business development, he is tasked with creating new revenue streams via OP’s direct-to-consumer offerings. The role was designed to further the company’s collaborations and opportunities for brand partnerships, talent deals and coproductions.

OP produces hit reality series Deadliest Catch and Bering Sea Gold, both for Discovery, as well as docuseries Waco: American Apocalypse, for Netflix.

Jeff Hasler, president, OP, said: “Over the past few years, OP has continued to evolve, expanding into new genres of entertainment and embracing innovative ways of delivering content to viewers.

“Bringing Alison into the company in this new role is an exciting step forward, ensuring that we keep pushing boundaries and taking advantage of all of the unique opportunities to reach our audience in fresh, meaningful ways.”

Dammann said: “I’m excited to join OP because of their strong history of creating iconic shows and their entrepreneurial spirit that keeps them at the forefront of the ever-evolving TV landscape.

“As they branch into more premium content, it’s a great opportunity for me to lead the team in crafting powerful and impactful stories that continue to resonate with audiences on a deeper level.”