Alison Barrat handed elevated leadership role at wildlife network Love Nature

Alison Barrat has been promoted to the role of SVP head of content at Blue Ant Media-owned wildlife brand Love Nature (LN) to lead the network’s global strategy across original commissioning, acquisitions, programming and marketing.

Based at LN’s headquarters in Washington DC, Barrat will continue to report to Carlyn Staudt, who was recently promoted to the newly created role of EVP, global channels and streaming, Blue Ant Media.

Barrat is also charged with generating new coproduction opportunities with platform partners to further enhance LN’s output of original productions. She will continue to oversee all development and production for LN.

Barrat has been upped from her previous position of SVP of development and production, a role which saw her find, develop and commission new projects for LN.

Prior to joining LN in 2018, she launched a specialist wildlife film production unit at the Living Oceans Foundation, where she executive produced films for PBS, the Smithsonian Channel and Curiosity Stream.

Over the last two decades she has written, produced, and directed documentaries and series for National Geographic Channel, Discovery Communications and PBS. Barrat has also had leadership roles in development and production with National Geographic Television.

With offices in LA, London and Toronto, LN operates linear and streaming channels available in 110 countries and 29 languages.

Carlyn Staudt said: “Alison has excelled at elevating the quality, breadth and contemporary appeal of Love Nature’s original programming, leading development and production.

“Her new role as head of content is a natural progression of the incredible results she’s achieved and sees her taking the helm of the brand’s commissioning as it reaches the next stratosphere of popularity.”