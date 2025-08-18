Please wait...
AliLeo Media takes Korean animated series Supertrons

AliLeo Media will air Sunwoo & Company’s animated IP Supertrons

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based content distributor AliLeo Media has been appointed distributor for South Korean animation studio Sunwoo & Company’s animated IP Supertrons across Western Europe and the US.

Created by Sunwoo & Company and Tencent in China, the series launched its second season this year in Korea, bringing the total number of 12-minute episodes to 26. The series follows the adventures of a boy who can communicate with dinosaurs.

