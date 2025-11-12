Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley’s FX overall deal expanded to include Disney Entertainment Television

Noah Hawley has signed a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television, with the creative partnership continuing with a second season of the FX, Hulu and Disney+ drama series Alien: Earth.

Set to begin filming in London next year, the second season of Alien: Earth continues the story inspired by Ridley Scott’s legendary sci-fi thriller film Alien.

Hawley is the creative force behind Alien: Earth, adapting the iconic film franchise for television for the first time.

The renewal of Alien: Earth extends Hawley’s longstanding creative partnership with FX, which has seen him deliver hits such as the TV adaptation of cult film Fargo, which has run for five seasons.

The series is made with the support of Scott’s Scott Free production company and its president, David W. Zucker, who is an executive producer of the series alongside Scott.

FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Hawley. Scott, Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi and Simon Emanuel also serve as executive producers. It is produced by FX Productions with Hawley’s Autin-based 26 Keys Productions.

Eric Schrier, president, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy, said: “I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on Fargo at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.”

“I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television,” said Hawley. “FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”