Alexander Skarsgård-led Murderbot renewed by Apple TV+ 

Apple TV+ has handed a season-two renewal of Murderbot

NEWS BRIEF: Apple TV+ has handed a season-two renewal to its comedic thriller Murderbot starring and executive produced by Alexander Skarsgård.

Produced by CBS Studios and created by Chris and Paul Weitz, the project is based on the first novella in Martha Wells’ book series of the same name about a self-hacking security constructor who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. The Weitz brothers write, direct and exec produce the project via their Depth of Field Banner. The renewal comes with the season-one finale set to be released today (Friday, June 11).

