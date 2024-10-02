Alex Marshall and Sid Strickland join UK scripted prodco Motive Pictures

Fifth Season-backed UK prodco Motive Pictures (The Woman in the Wall) has announced the appointment of Alex Marshall to the new role of COO and Sid Strickland as development producer.

The new hires coincide with the outfit’s recent move to an expanded London office as it grows its production and development slate across the UK, US and international markets.

Marshall will be responsible for overseeing all of Motive’s operations and helping to shape the company’s strategic direction.

He joins from Archery Pictures, where he worked as COO during a nine-year tenure. There he worked across a film and TV slate which included Riviera (Sky), The State (Channel 4) and Fate: A Winx Club Saga (Netflix).

Prior to that, Marshall served as head of business and commercial affairs at Warp Films (This Is England), and as executive producer for Spice Factory.

Strickland will report to Motive’s co-executive producer Harriet Creelman, working across the prodco’s upcoming productions as well as establishing a slate of new projects.

Strickland has worked in development and production roles in the UK for the last decade, with credits including Save Me (Sky Atlantic) and The Last Kingdom (Netflix).

Founded in 2019 by CEO and executive producer Simon Maxwell, Motive Pictures is currently in production on Young Sherlock for Prime Video and recently announced a development deal for Gary Stevenson’s autobiography The Trading Game.