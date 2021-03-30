Alchimie launches TVPlayer US

French content aggregation company Alchimie has launched TVPlayer US, an on-demand service offering US viewers more than 30 linear and on-demand channels.

TVPlayer US brings together a range of themed and special interest channels populated with a selection of premium produced content from American and European producers and rights owners.

It is the latest OTT service to be rolled out by Alchimie, and complements its localised European TVPlayer platforms TVPlayer UK, TVPlayer France and TVPlayer Spain.

As with Alchimie’s other TVPlayer platforms, TVPlayer US will offer themed channels to appeal to those with special, or niche, interests including: subscription on-demand channels Inside Outside with gardening and home interiors-focused programming; Titanic Channel with a range of shows based on the infamous maiden voyage; and Gone TV featuring outdoor sports, fishing and hunting.

The channels available on TVPlayer US are an amalgamation of Alchimie-owned channels including those recently acquired by Alchimie from TV4 Entertainment, and channels co-published by Alchimie’s platform with a brand, media group or influencer.

“The US is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world, and we’re delighted to be in a position to offer American audiences an exciting range of channels that can provide entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget, whilst introducing fantastic, professionally produced programmes to new audiences.” said Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie.