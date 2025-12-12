Al Jazeera licenses history, science, arts docs from Espresso Media Int’l

International news network Al Jazeera has picked up a package of more than 20 documentaries from UK-based distributor Espresso Media International, spanning history, science, current affairs and arts and culture programming.

Among the titles acquired by Al Jazeera are US healthcare doc Below the Belt, executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Rosario Dawson; 38 Minutes to Live, about the day Hawaiians received an emergency alert warning of an incoming missile; and Kaepernick & America, which unpacks the national controversy ignited by American football player Colin Kaepernick.

In arts docs, Espresso Media licensed Picasso: My First Time, which looks at the iconic artist’s formative years, and Project Home, which follows tech entrepreneurs and families whose futures hinge on whether 3D-printed home construction is an empty promise or a game changer.

Al Jazeera also acquired science docs The Man Who Stole Einstein’s Brain, The New Human, Scent of Fear and Zero Gravity, as well as A Crack in the Mountain, Legends End: The Loch Ness Monster Story and Cynara (1×88′).

Elsewhere, Espresso Media licensed season three of High-Altitude Carpenters to Viasat World.

“Espresso has a long history of working with Al Jazeera. We are delighted they continue to champion important, entertaining documentaries in a challenging marketplace,” said Espresso Media managing director David Hooper.