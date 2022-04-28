Aimeé Teegarden agrees Crown Media deal

NEWS BRIEF: Hallmark-owned Crown Media Family Networks has agreed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Friday Night Lights star Aimeé Teegarden.

US actor Teegarden also featured in ABC series Notorious, and has also been seen in The Ranch, Robot Chicken and The Rookie. She is set to star in Heart of the Matter, a new original premiering in May on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.