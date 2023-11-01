AI video co Waymark strikes deal with Australia’s Nine for rapid ad production

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) video company Waymark is expanding its presence in the advertising space with generative AI technology that can produce commercials in less than five minutes.

Michigan-based Waymark has inked a deal with Australian free-to-air network Nine that will allow local businesses and brands to quickly create their own advertisements. The platform does this by pulling images, text and branding elements from the business’s website and using those to produce a complete commercial, with an AI-generated voiceover, in under a minute. Nine’s ad manager then uses advanced targeting to serve the ad to consumers.

This marks Waymark’s first international deal after previously striking domestic video pacts with Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media. The platform can also be used within major US streaming platforms such as Hulu and Roku.

AI-generated ads are seen as a potentially crucial new front in the ad-supported streaming ecosystem, which has become a focal point for revenue generation as global streamers, broadcasters and AVoD platforms contend with a challenging economic environment.

The likes of Netflix and Disney+ rolled out ad-supported tiers in multiple markets almost a year ago, while Amazon’s Prime Video service is set to introduce ads in at least nine key markets including the US, UK, Canada and Germany next year.

“This expansion into the Australian market with the team at Nine is a testament to the global promise of AI-driven creation and underscores Waymark’s aim to develop cutting-edge tools that remove creative barriers,” said Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern.