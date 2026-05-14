AI prodco Deep Fusion hires Max Alexander to head new VFX integration arm

UK-based AI specialist production outfit Deep Fusion has appointed Max Alexander to the newly created position of VFX/AI lead.

Alexander will head a new division focused on providing generative AI services to third parties, marking the company’s first push into VFX integration, named DFX.

Alexander joins Deep Fusion from his role as head of 2D and composition at Vine FX. He has worked in the industry for almost 15 years, including stints with DNEG, BlueBolt, Nvizable, Union, Lexhag, Electric Theatre Collective, Framestore and One of Us.

His credits include work on BBC comedy-thriller series Boat Story, Netflix fantasy-drama series The Witcher and Sky sci-fi series The Lazarus Project.

DFX integrates machine learning models with established workflows to produce “broadcast-quality results,” by combining generative AI with traditional CGI, compositing and artist-driven finishing.

Benjamin Field, co-founder and CEO of Deep Fusion, said: “Max joining Deep Fusion is a really important moment for the company as it clearly demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that human creatives remain at the centre of the work we do.

“Max’s track record speaks for itself, having worked at some of the most respected VFX houses bringing real-world insight into how the future of VFX will work and evolve. He has already been instrumental in the creation of our DFX pipeline, which has moved Gen AI video away from low-bit rate consumer models into a high-quality, high-fidelity era – empowering future producers while enabling them to produce the highest quality output at a price point that the industry can afford.”

Alexander added: “AI is opening up these new creative pathways and a key future challenge is creating an effective hybrid workflow that combines traditional methods with rapidly evolving new ones. Deep Fusion is in a great position to achieve this and it’s a fascinating future – I am eager to see what visuals we will create together.”