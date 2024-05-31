AI And The Future Of Production: Only a week left to share your views!

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “With attitudes changing fast to how AI is used across the business, it is vital we understand the threats and opportunities it provides. We are delighted to partner with New Forest to produce this survey and look forward to sharing the results in the coming months.”

New Forest’s founder and CEO, Simon David Miller, added: “AI is poised to revolutionise the film and TV industry, and it’s crucial that we understand its potential impact on the creative process. At New Forest, we’re committed to embracing this technology in a way that protects and enhances human creativity, rather than replaces it. By partnering with C21Media on this important survey, we hope to gain valuable insights that will help shape the future of content creation in a world where AI and human ingenuity work hand in hand.”

