Agency set up to boost TV, film and digital production in UK’s West Midlands

A new agency supporting TV, film and digital content production has launched in the West Midlands of England, aiming to raise the region’s profile as a major global storytelling hub.

Production Central WM will provide industry support to enable broadcasters, streamers, producers, location managers and home-grown filmmakers to deliver their creative projects at the heart of the UK.

The facility is funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC). Partnered with Create Central and endorsed by West Midlands mayor Richard Parker, it will connect industry professionals to an expansive regional production network, offering access to diverse locations, facilities and creative talent.

Production Central WM will be managed at WMGC by Martin Simms, who has more than two decades of experience in the film and TV sector, with the launch project led by Graham Webb, executive lead at Create Central.

The roll-out of the agency is more good news for the West Midlands audiovisual community, following the BBC’s announcement in September that it will almost double its production spend in the region from £24m (US$32.5m) to £40m by the end of 2027.

That expansion will see the corporation build its scripted output there and strengthen its unscripted presence, with a new studio for its hit culinary format MasterChef at the Tea Factory in Digbeth.

Many shows are filmed in the region, including Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness, This Town, Great British Menu, Garden Rescue and Late Night Lycett.

The West Midlands has also been awarded £25m as part of the government’s Creative Places Growth Fund to help grow the creative industries, extending beyond film and TV into video games, creative technology, music and performing arts and design.

Neil Rami, CEO of WMGC, said: “From Shakespeare to Steven Knight, great storytelling starts in the West Midlands. The new Production Central office will build on the region’s celebrated legacy of world-class writing and creativity by becoming the natural home for inspiring, original content.

“We are excited to be leading a new era of film production in the West Midlands and look forward to providing the tools for both home-grown talent and major international companies to thrive in our unique region, taking their vision from concept to screen.”