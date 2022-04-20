AGC Television partners author Jayne Allen to adapt her Black Girls novel trilogy

AGC Television, the TV arm of Stuart Ford’s LA-, London- and Mexico City-based AGC Studios, is preparing a series adaptation of author Jayne Allen’s Black Girls novel trilogy.

Allen will be an executive producer on the series, as will AGC’s television president Lourdes Diaz, executive VP of TV and film Glendon Palmer, creative executive Lorelle Lynch and Ford.

The Black Girls books follows Tabitha Walker, a woman whose life goals are almost all ticked off, from a good job to owning a home, when she receives an unexpected health diagnosis that gives her only six months to fulfil one of the most prized dreams on her list: having children.

AGC and Allen expect to attach a writer to start the as-yet-untitled series soon. It will be based on the books Black Girls Must Die Exhausted, Black Girls Must Be Magic and the third title, which has not yet been named.

Allen is represented by Joe Veltre at the Gersh Agency and Lucinda Halpern at Lucinda Literary, with Diaz, Palmer, Lynch and senior VP of legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa representing AGC.

Lynch said: “When I first read Black Girls Must Die Exhausted, I immediately resonated with the story of Tabitha, a woman who was challenged to create a full life for herself despite the obstacles in her way. These books showcase the beauty, comedy and community between black women as they build their lives, and I look forward to watching these stories unfold onscreen.”