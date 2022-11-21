Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

A+E’s Crime+Investigation tracks down Cops Who Kill docuseries from ITN Productions

A+E Networks-owned Crime+Investigation has commissioned a documentary series from UK prodco ITN Productions focusing on murders by serving police officers.

Will Mellor

The eight-part series, presented by actor Will Mellor (Coronation Street), will air in EMEA next March and features former cops and a psychologist as they unravel how law enforcers in the UK and around the world can become killers.

Among the cases covered is the murder of Sarah Everard, who was killed by London Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

The docuseries has been commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of programming, and Diana Carter, commissioning editor of talent, both at A+E Networks UK.

“These cases have profoundly impacted society and the relationship between the public and the police,” said Carter.

Neil Batey 21-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube Kids takes on environmental superheroes Petronix Defenders
BBC Studios Kids & Family hires Netflix’s Edward Barnieh, ups Alexandra McGrail
Roku to cut 200 positions in the US in response to economic downturn
Disney extends overall deal with Craig Gerber, makes Sofia the First spin-off
Yeti set to leave its footprint on true crime