A+E’s Crime+Investigation tracks down Cops Who Kill docuseries from ITN Productions

A+E Networks-owned Crime+Investigation has commissioned a documentary series from UK prodco ITN Productions focusing on murders by serving police officers.

The eight-part series, presented by actor Will Mellor (Coronation Street), will air in EMEA next March and features former cops and a psychologist as they unravel how law enforcers in the UK and around the world can become killers.

Among the cases covered is the murder of Sarah Everard, who was killed by London Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

The docuseries has been commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of programming, and Diana Carter, commissioning editor of talent, both at A+E Networks UK.

“These cases have profoundly impacted society and the relationship between the public and the police,” said Carter.