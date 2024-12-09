A&E, WWE wrestle with expanded partnership, launch new in-ring competition

US cablenet A&E and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are limbering up to launch a new in-ring competition series in early 2025 as links between the two strengthen.

A&E, already home to documentary series WWE Rivals, will be the home to WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) and WWE’s Greatest Moments.

Competition series WWE LFG will feature in-ring matches along with a behind-the-scenes look at rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract while being mentored by WWE Legends such as Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Booker T.

WWE’s Greatest Moments, meanwhile, will see announcer Michael Cole hosting half-hour episodes with various WWE legends, including ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Kevin Owens as they reflect on the most remarkable moments in wrestling history.

A new season of WWE Rivals will also join this winter’s WWE programming slate on A&E, which will add more than 180 hours of original content over the next three years.

WWE-themed series and specials that air exclusively on A&E platforms are distributed worldwide by A+E Networks. All three series are produced for A&E by WWE.

“Literally filled with blood, sweat, and tears, there’s never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama, and some of WWE’s greatest icons all in one package. From total unknowns to legends, LFG will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE,” said Rob Sharenow, president of programming, A+E Networks.

“Our collaboration with WWE has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and we’re excited to continue producing premium content that resonates with a diverse viewership.”

WWE chief content officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, said: “A&E has proved to be an excellent home for WWE content, and we’re excited to partner with their fantastic team on these new show concepts and the latest season of WWE Rivals.’

It comes as the popularity of wrestling continues to grow, with Netflix set to start streaming WWE Monday Night Raw weekly starting in January 2025 following a landmark US$5bn, 10-year deal agreed earlier this year.