A&E tracks down Predator Hunters from Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse, Soho Studios

US cable network A&E has commissioned Predator Hunters, a 10-part unscripted series following a North Texas-based task force that uncovers and investigates online exploitation of minors.

Produced by Louis Theroux’s London-based Mindhouse and Pantheon Media Group-backed Soho Studios, the series is set to debut on A&E on Thursday March 5. The project marks the first time Mindhouse has had a show greenlit by a US cable network.

It follows detective Tony Godwin, a veteran investigator, and his team at the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force as they conduct operations ranging from finding digital clues to undercover online conversation and coordinated stings. Stuart Rose is showrunner.

Executive producers on the project include Ian Lamarra for Soho Studios, Arron Fellows for Mindhouse and British criminologist Dr Graham Hill. Brad Abramson and Elaine Frontain Bryant exec produce for A&E.