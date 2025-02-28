Please wait...
A&E opens gates to Stadium Lockup from RIVR Media

Stadium Lockup

NEWS BRIEF: US cable network A&E has commissioned factual series Stadium Lockup, which follows the security team keeping crowds safe at NFL team the Cleveland Browns’ Huntington Bank Field stadium in Ohio.

Produced by RIVR Media in association with Skydance Sports, the 10-part series follows the game-day action as passions run high, lives are saved and lost children are reunited with their parents. It premieres on March 19.

