A+E Networks ups Susan Tanamli to executive VP, head of global tech and media

A+E Networks has promoted long-serving executive Susan Tanamli to executive VP and head of global technology and media operations.

Tanamli, who was previously chief technology officer and head of global technology and digital product technology, has had her remit broadened to include overseeing global engineering and broadcast operations and global media and production operations.

She first joined A+E in 2005 as a senior business analyst, and has held roles including director of rights and business affairs systems, VP of content systems and business solutions, and senior VP and head of technology.

Prior to A+E, Tanamli worked at Sesame Workshop for three years as a senior business analyst and senior manager of rights systems. She also served as a rights coordinator at Turner.

David ‘Digger’ Granville-Smith, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at A+E Networks, said: “Susan’s promotion marks the continued progression of A+E Networks’ efforts to remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving technological landscape where the production, delivery and management of our content is paramount to our growth and success.

“Her broad perspective of our operations and the content industry overall, together with a laser-focused attention to solving client challenges, has enabled us to grow our business in unique and innovative ways. We look forward to Susan taking us to the next level.”