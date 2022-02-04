Please wait...
A+E Networks promotes Sharon Scott to oversee unscripted division

A+E Networks has promoted Sharon Scott to the newly created role of president of its unscripted division.

Sharon Scott

Scott, who most recently served as executive VP of A+E Networks-owned Category 6 Media, will oversee the entirety of the company’s unscripted division, which also includes Six West Media.

Scott will continue to report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group.

A+E Networks has also promoted Steve Ascher, who was previously executive VP of Six West Media, to oversee development for the unscripted division, including Category 6 Media, reporting to Scott.

The unscripted arm of A+E Networks launched in 2017. Through Category 6 Media and Six West Media it has produced shows for its channels A&E, History and Lifetime, as well as external buyers such as Disney+, HBO Max, Discovery and PBS.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 04-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

