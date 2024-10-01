A+E Networks’ Katie Buchanan joins ITV Studios as EVP Americas, global partnerships

Former A+E Networks executive Katie Buchanan has been appointed to the position of EVP Americas, global partnerships, at ITV Studios (ITVS).

Based in London and reporting to Tom Clarke, EVP global sales and commercial strategy, Buchanan is tasked with driving revenue growth and maximising the potential of ITVS’s finished content and formats across the US, Canadian and Latin American (Lat Am) markets.

She will lead the LA-based team of 11 supported by Rob Kaplan, who has expanded his existing US sales remit to include Lat Am, Craig Bohland, VP sales Canada and Laura Rhodarmer, head of brand partnerships for USA, Canada and Latin America.

Buchanan and the team will work closely with Jemma Harvey, SVP scripted global content and coproductions, based in London.

Buchanan joins ITVS from A+E Networks, where she served for almost nine years, most recently in the role of SVP programming strategy, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. There she spearheaded multiplatform content strategies that enhanced revenue growth and audience engagement.

Prior to that, she worked at Viacom as the SVP of programming and acquisitions and SVP of programming strategy and acquisitions for The Style Network (NBCUniversal). While at NBCU, she won a Daytime Emmy for the documentary Baring it All and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for the UK co-production Too Fat for 15.

Buchanan said: “I’m excited to be joining this amazing company and incredible team of people. ITV Studios produces and represents some of the best content in the business, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to help drive additional revenue opportunities for their premium and diverse content”

Tom Clark said: “I’m really delighted to welcome Katie to ITV Studios. We were looking for a strategic leader and a natural relationship builder with a deep understanding of our buyers, as well as someone who would challenge the status quo and I think we have found that in Katie.

“With the expansion of Rob’s role to cover US & Latin America, the additions of Maria and Eisha and the great work that Craig is continuing to do in Canada and Laura on formats, the team is perfectly positioned to take our business with our valued partners across the Americas region to the next level.”

Also joining the ITVS team are Maria Ines Rodriguez, who joins as VP sales US and Lat Am, having recently held the position of VP SVoD acquisitions at TelevisaUnivision (ViX); and Eisha Fremerman, senior sales manager US and Lat Am, who joins from QVC where she was a streaming programming consultant.