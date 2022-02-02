Please wait...
A+E Networks’ History Play arrives in Hungary

NEWS BRIEF: A+E Networks EMEA this week launched its SVoD service History Play in Hungary, marking the debut of the US company’s streaming brand in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The Hungarian service is carried via OTT platform RTL Most+, announced A+E Networks CEE’s senior VP Izabella Wiley, and comes after History Play launches in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and the Netherlands through Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. The streamer is also available in Sweden from Telia.

