A+E Networks Global Content Sales ups Lori Hall to VP, int’l programming

A+E Networks Global Content Sales, the distribution arm of A+E Networks, has promoted Lori Hall to VP of international programming.

In the expanded role, Hall will assume oversight of programming, scheduling and the development of A+E’s FAST channel offerings, in addition to continuing her responsibilities as lead product knowledge advisor to A+E’s international channels and its global content sales team.

She will report to Liz Soriano, senior VP of international programming.

Hall has been with A+E Networks since 2016, initially working for the Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network brands, before moving to A+E International in 2018 to advise its worldwide channel partners. Since then, she has worked across A+E’s international linear and US AVoD/FAST channels, responsible for programme packaging models for the global content sales division and the management of A+E’s movie pipeline.

Before joining A+E Networks, Hall was VP of programming, scheduling and acquisitions for Ovation TV in the US.