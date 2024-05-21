A+E Networks EMEA takes more Crimes That Shook Britain

NEWS BRIEF: A+E Networks EMEA has commissioned a ninth season of Crimes That Shook Britain from Title Role Productions, set to air on Crime+Investigation in September and again fronted by journalist Dermot Murnaghan.

The new episodes will also air in the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and on Crime+Investigation’s pan-European channel in autumn 2024. Murnaghan said the series aims to “give the victims a voice through the testimony of their loved ones.”