A+E Networks acquires rights to all works by author VC Andrews

Max Irons and Jemima Rooper in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

A+E Networks has acquired the entire library of American gothic horror author VC Andrews, giving the US company the rights to more than 138 books.

The deal expands relationship between the author’s estate and A+E Networks, which has already adapted Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind as movies for its Lifetime network.

The firm is also developing a project based on Andrews’ Cutler novels for Lifetime. It will be adapted from the author’s five books that focus on a woman’s breakdown after the sudden death of her mother.

In addition, limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, a prequel based on Andrews’ Flowers in the Attic, which stars Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) and Max Irons (Condor), will premiere on Lifetime in the summer.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is produced by A+E Studios in association with Sutton St Productions and CBS Studio.

VC Andrews’ books have sold 107 million copies worldwide and have been adapted into several films.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 03-02-2022 ©C21Media

