A+E Media appoints Kylie Munnich content sales chief for UK and Ireland

A+E Media Group has appointed Kylie Munnich as VP of content sales, overseeing the UK and Ireland.

Reporting to MD of A+E International Patrick Vien, Munnich will be responsible for sales of A+E Networks’ catalogue of content across both countries.

With over three decades of experience in the global entertainment industry, Munnich was most recently CEO of Australian prodco Goalpost Pictures from late 2022 to the end of 2023, before which she was CEO of Screen Queensland for three years.

Prior to that, Munnich was a scripted sales and coproduction exec at Seven Studios for a year, following a role as senior VP of international distribution for Australasia at Sonar Entertainment between 2016 and 2018.

Munnich was based in the UK before that, with roles including senior VP at Sony Pictures Television International from 2005 until 2014 and director of drama and comedy at Sky Vision (now Sky Studios) from 2015 to 2016. She was also previously a sales director for Asia Pacific at MGM International Television in the early 2000s.

Munnich began her career in international content sales at Bryan Hambleton Television Associates in London as a sales agent for Overseas Filmgroup, Orion Pictures, Rigel and Lionsgate International.