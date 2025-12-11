Please wait...
A+E Global Media launches Ax Men, Swamp People FAST channels in Germany, Switzerland, Austria

Swamp People focuses on alligator-hunting season in Louisana

A+E Global Media has launched two FAST channels for German-language audiences across Germany, Switzerland and Austria for its series Ax Men and Swamp People.

The channels have launched in Germany on Amazon’s Prime Video, as well as Rakuten and Titan OS, with Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Pluto TV, VIDAA and wedotv scheduled to follow.

Ax Men takes viewers deep in the woods, where loggers are risking it all in one of the world’s most perilous professions, while Swamp People ventures deep into the bayous and swamps of Louisiana during the 30-day alligator-hunting season.

Mark Garner, executive VP and head of global FAST channels at A+E Global Media, said: “Germany, Austria and Switzerland represent key growth markets for FAST, and these single-series channels demonstrate how powerful premium IP can be when it is delivered in a way that is simple, focused and always available.

Nico Franks 11-12-2025 ©C21Media
