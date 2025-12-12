Please wait...
A&E commits to more Crime in Progress ahead of S1

Crime in Progress

NEWS BRIEF: American cablenet A&E has ordered two additional seasons of factual series Crime in Progress ahead of S1’s debut on January 1.

The one-hour show, which follows investigations in real time through body cam, dash cam and surveillance footage, is produced by A+E Factual Studios, with Kelly McClurkin serving as showrunner and executive producer. A+E Global Media holds exclusive worldwide distribution rights.

