A+E alum Babcock launches consultancy with Two Rivers deal to grow international

Former A+E Networks executive Hayley Babcock has launched a new media consultancy firm, starting with a deal with Scottish indie Two Rivers Media to ramp up its expansion into the US market.

Hayley Babcock Media Consulting (HBMC) was founded earlier this year after she left the US channels operator as head of formats and international production and programming in March.

The firm’s first announced partnership, with Two Rivers, will see HBMC leading the prodco’s US creative development, production and business strategy.

In addition, Babcock will help drive new partnerships, production deals and other collaborations for Two Rivers, including those with global platforms, in collaboration with Two Rivers’ US agents ICM.

At A+E, where Babcock worked for nearly five years, she worked on deals including the international roll-out of scripted series UnREAL, bridal shows Seven Year Switch and Bride & Prejudice and survivalist show Alone.

Prior to joining A+E, Babcock created the North American acquisitions division at Endemol Shine Group, before its relocation to London, and spent three years running international format productions for Sony Pictures Television.

She also spent six years building the format production division from the ground up at US broadcast network Fox and was director of international programming and production at what was then known as CBS International, now part of ViacomCBS.

Babcock had previously founded a media consultancy group under the same name HBMC, which she owned from 2010 to 2016.

Alan Clements, managing director of Two Rivers Media, said: “International growth is an area of strategic importance to Two Rivers, not only in relation to our commercial success, but also in relation to the future development of, and investment in, our team in the UK. A direct result of our strategic partnership with All3Media, partnering with Hayley Babcock is an extremely timely partnership for us, as we already have US-based projects underway.”

Babcock said: “Two Rivers’ ambition and energy, and the experience of the creative team Alan has assembled, is really impressive. The global market has an insatiable appetite for new stories and new voices, and I’m delighted to work with Two Rivers to extend its reach in the US. The company already makes outstanding programming that resonates around the world, and I’m eager to get started on our plan for growth here in the US.”