Adult Swim revs up My Two Cars

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned network Adult Swim has greenlit animated comedy series My Two Cars, co-created by Saturday Night Live writer Dan Licata an stand-up comedian Joe Pera.

Each episode of the 15-minute show sees lead character Keith Asshole, voiced by Licata, forced to choose between driving one of his two favourite cars: a Chrysler PT Cruiser or a Mini Cooper. My Two Cars is animated by Green Street Pictures (Common Side).