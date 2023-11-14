Adrian Lester, House North’s Louise Sutton at Birmingham Film & TV Market

Today we hear from award-winning actor and director Adrian Lester and Louise Sutton, executive producer at BBC Studios-owned House North, from last month’s Birmingham Film & TV Market.

Award-winning actor and director Adrian Lester is known for shows including Hustle, Riviera and The Undeclared War but he was also ambassador for this year’s Birmingham Film & TV Market (BFTM).

BFTM, which had it third edition last month, brings together emerging producers and filmmakers with top executives from companies like ITV, Channel 4, Paramount, Lionsgate and Sky, with a view to making the UK industry more accessible beyond the capital. Lester spoke with Michael Pickard at the event.

Also attending was Louise Sutton, who was recently appointed executive producer at House North, the new Manchester-based offshoot of BBC Studios-owned House Productions, maker of series including Six Four for ITVX, The Wonder for Netflix and Sherwood for the BBC. Sutton also spoke to Michael about the new operation and the significance of events like BFTM.

