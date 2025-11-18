Adolescence to receive the Golden Rose as 2025 Rose d’Or finalists announced

Netflix drama Adolescence, co-created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, will receive the Golden Rose prize at this year’s Rose d’Or awards next month.

The one-shot limited series, which focuses on the suspect in a teenage murder case, has picked up the Golden Rose in recognition of its emotional and cultural impact. The acclaimed drama has also earned a finalist nomination in the Drama category.

The Golden Rose award is given to a programme or series that has made an exceptional contribution, transcending the normal expectations of the genre and become part of national and international discourse.

The award is reserved for standout programmes and is given at the discretion of the judges and European Broadcast Union, with recent winners including Chernobyl in 2019 and the ITV documentary, Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story in 2021.

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne will attend the Rose d’Or Awards ceremony in London on December 1 to accept the Golden Rose.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Adolescence exemplifies the values of this special Golden Rose award – outstanding programme-making that changes the way people think about a subject. Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham have created a work of true emotional and cultural impact, and we are thrilled to recognise their achievement at this year’s Rose d’Or Awards.”

Jean Philip De Tender, director of media and deputy director general, European Broadcasting Union, added: “The recognition of Adolescence with this year’s Golden Rose award underlines the power of storytelling to reflect society and engage audiences with sensitivity and innovation. Its exploration of the online and digital pressures young people face today highlights the importance of content and environments that support their development, safety and wellbeing. We hope its success will inspire creators and broadcasters across Europe to continue innovating with purpose and care.”

Now in its 64th year, the Rose d’Or Awards honour excellence and innovation across global television and entertainment and this year includes 78 finalists from 15 countries.

The full list of 2025 Rose d’Or finalists is as follows:

Arts

Draw For Change

Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Mozart’s Sister

Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK

The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene

Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France

The Lost Music of Auschwitz

Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK

Audio

Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag

Prison Radio Association/UK

Fool’s Gold

BBC Studios/UK

Missing in the Amazon

The Guardian/UK/Brazil

Stalked

BBC Studios/UK

Up In Smoke

Penny4/UK

Where is Jon

RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland

Children and Youth

Bottled Up

NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

Crongton

New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK

Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior/Imagine Living With That

SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK

Tiddler

Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK

Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story

De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Big Boys

Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta

Happiness

Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand

Pushers

Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK

The Boys

Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA

The Studio

Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA

Whisky On The Rocks

Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden

Comedy Entertainment

Ants

Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan

Have You Been Paying Attention

Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia

Last One Laughing UK

Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK

Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping

That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK

Rob vs Romesh

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown

Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium

Competition Reality

Alone Australia

ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia

Building The Band

Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK

Kitchen Impossible

EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/VOX/Germany

The Box

Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway

The Fortune Hotel

Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden

The Piano

Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Documentary

AI Love You

Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark

Atomic People

Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK

Deaf President Now

Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA

Grenfell Uncovered

Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK

Louis Theroux – Settlers

Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK

The Zelensky Story

72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Drama

Adolescence

Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK

Empathy

Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada

Reunion

Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK

The Penguin

HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA

What it Feels Like for a Girl

Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK

Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)

A Playground and Company Pictures Production for BBC/Masterpiece/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Back to the Frontier

Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK

Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court

Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Scam Interceptors

BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

Sort Your Life Out

Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK

The Jury Murder Trial

ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK

Multiplatform Series

Guardians

Zandland/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK

In Form

Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium

No Big Deal

Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic

Oorlogsdetective

KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands

Red Flag

Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Te Beberi

Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland

News and Current Affairs

Blood Parliament

BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK

Deep Deception

Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK

State of Rage

Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel

UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri

Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel

Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus

VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium

We Will Dance Again

Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel

Soap or Telenovela

Crystal Wall

Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany

EastEnders

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

Eshref Ruya

Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye

Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife

Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil

Life Happens

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium

Valle Salvaje

RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/ESTUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE

Studio Entertainment

A League of Their Own

CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

Gelukkig gescheiden / Happily Divorced

Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

Lass Dich Überwachen

Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK

Parents Evening

Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK

Switch

Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium