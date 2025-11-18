Please wait...
Adolescence to receive the Golden Rose as 2025 Rose d’Or finalists announced

Adolescence was praised for its outstanding programme-making

Netflix drama Adolescence, co-created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, will receive the Golden Rose prize at this year’s Rose d’Or awards next month.

The one-shot limited series, which focuses on the suspect in a teenage murder case, has picked up the Golden Rose in recognition of its emotional and cultural impact. The acclaimed drama has also earned a finalist nomination in the Drama category.

The Golden Rose award is given to a programme or series that has made an exceptional contribution, transcending the normal expectations of the genre and become part of national and international discourse.

The award is reserved for standout programmes and is given at the discretion of the judges and European Broadcast Union, with recent winners including Chernobyl in 2019 and the ITV documentary, Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story in 2021.

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne will attend the Rose d’Or Awards ceremony in London on December 1 to accept the Golden Rose.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Adolescence exemplifies the values of this special Golden Rose award – outstanding programme-making that changes the way people think about a subject. Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham have created a work of true emotional and cultural impact, and we are thrilled to recognise their achievement at this year’s Rose d’Or Awards.”

Jean Philip De Tender, director of media and deputy director general, European Broadcasting Union, added: “The recognition of Adolescence with this year’s Golden Rose award underlines the power of storytelling to reflect society and engage audiences with sensitivity and innovation. Its exploration of the online and digital pressures young people face today highlights the importance of content and environments that support their development, safety and wellbeing. We hope its success will inspire creators and broadcasters across Europe to continue innovating with purpose and care.”

Now in its 64th year, the Rose d’Or Awards honour excellence and innovation across global television and entertainment and this year includes 78 finalists from 15 countries.

The full list of 2025 Rose d’Or finalists is as follows:

Arts
Draw For Change
Clin d’Oeil Films/Humo/Autlook Filmsales/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Mozart’s Sister
Media Stockade/Sphere Abacus/Sky Arts UK/Australia

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Onomatopee Films & Warboys Films/Mediawan/VRT Canvas/Belgium

The Last Musician of Auschwitz
Two Rivers Media/Abacus Distribution/BBC/BBC Network/UK

The Legends of Paris, a tale of the 19th century artistic scene
Silex Films/Arte Distribution/ARTE France/France

The Lost Music of Auschwitz
Windfall Films/Sky Arts/UK

Audio
Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag
Prison Radio Association/UK

Fool’s Gold
BBC Studios/UK

Missing in the Amazon
The Guardian/UK/Brazil

Stalked
BBC Studios/UK

Up In Smoke
Penny4/UK

Where is Jon
RÚV/RTÉ/Iceland/Ireland

Children and Youth
Bottled Up
NRT/NPO Zapp/Netherlands

Crongton
New Pictures/All3Media International/BBC/UK

Je Zal Het Maar Hebben Junior/Imagine Living With That
SimpelZodiak/BNNVARA/NPOZapp/Netherlands

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
Lupus Films/Islington Films/Universal Content Group/Sky/Sky Cinema/UK

Tiddler
Magic Light Pictures/BBC/BBC1/UK

Wat niemand ziet / My Unseen Story
De Mensen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Comedy Drama and Sitcom
Big Boys
Roughcut TVFifth Season/Channel 4/UK/Malta

Happiness
Greenstone TV/DCD Rights/Warners/Three Now/New Zealand

Pushers
Merman Television/2LE Media/Channel 4/UK

The Boys
Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Kripke Enterprises/Original Film/Point Grey Pictures/Prime Video/USA

The Studio
Lionsgate Television in association with Apple/Apple TV/USA

Whisky On The Rocks
Skyverse, a Humanoid company/Disney/Sveriges Television/Lithuania/Sweden

Comedy Entertainment
Ants
Nippon TV/Fremantle/Japan

Have You Been Paying Attention
Working Dog Productions/Network Ten/Australia

Last One Laughing UK
Initial/Zeppotron/Baniay UK/Prime Video/UK

Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping
That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios/ITV/Channel 4/UK

Rob vs Romesh
CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

The Ultimate Celebrity Car Park Showdown
Woestijnvis/Primitives/Play 4 – GoPlay (Play Media)/Belgium

Competition Reality
Alone Australia
ITV Studios Australia/A+E Networks/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/SBS On Demand/Australia

Building The Band
Remarkable Entertainment/Netflix/Netflix USA First (Global)/UK

Kitchen Impossible
EndemolShine Germany/Banijay Group/VOX/Germany

The Box
Seefood TV/Seefood Distribution/TV 2 Norway/Norway

The Fortune Hotel
Tuesday’s Child/Banijay/ITV/UK/Norway/Sweden

The Piano
Love Productions/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Documentary
AI Love You
Nordisk Film TV/Banijay Rights (except Nordics)/Nordisk Film TV (Nordics)/TV 2 Denmark/Denmark

Atomic People
Minnow Films/Banijay Rights/BBC/UK

Deaf President Now
Apple/Concordia Studio/Apple TV/USA

Grenfell Uncovered
Netflix/Rogan Productions/UK

Louis Theroux – Settlers
Mindhouse Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK

The Zelensky Story
72 Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Drama
Adolescence
Warp Films, Matriarch Productions/Plan B for Netflix/Netflix/UK

Empathy
Trio Orange/Trio Orange International/Crave/Canal+/Canada

Reunion
Warp Films/BBC Studios/BBC/Paramount+/Showtime/CBC/UK

The Penguin
HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions/6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company/Dylan Clark Productions/Chapel Place Productions/Zobot Projects/DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television/HBO/HBO Max/USA

What it Feels Like for a Girl
Hera Pictures/BBC/BBC3/UK

Wolf Hall (The Mirror and the Light)
A Playground and Company Pictures Production for BBC/Masterpiece/Banijay Rights/BBC Two/PBS/UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality
Back to the Frontier
Wall to Wall Media/Warner Bros Discovery International Distribution/HBO Max/Magnolia Network/UK

Mijn jeugdrechter / Return to the Youth Court
Het Huis/VRT Canvas/Belgium

Scam Interceptors
BBC Studios Documentary Unit/BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

Sort Your Life Out
Optomen Television/All3 Media/BBC One/UK

The Jury Murder Trial
ScreenDog Productions/Blue Ant/Channel 4/UK

Multiplatform Series
Guardians
Zandland/The Royal Foundation Of The Prince and Princess Of Wales/BBC Earth Youtube Channel/UK

In Form
Sputnik Media/VRT MAX/Belgium

No Big Deal
Czech Television/Czech Television – i-Vysilani/Czech Republic

Oorlogsdetective
KRO-NCRV/NPO/NPO 3 Zapp/Netherlands

Red Flag
Percy Percy/VRT/VRT MAX/Belgium

Te Beberi
Shoki Filmproduction/Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen SRF/SRF 1/Switzerland

News and Current Affairs
Blood Parliament
BBC World Service/BBC Africa Eye/UK

Deep Deception
Raw/All3Media International/ITV/UK

State of Rage
Duskwater/Dogwoof/Channel 4/Israel

UVDA, The Lost Images of Be’ri
Uvda/Keshet International/Keshet 12/Israel

Van Gent tot Damascus / English title: From Ghent to Damascus
VRT/VRT Canvas/Belgium

We Will Dance Again
Sipur Studios/Bitachon365/HSCC Slutzky Communication/Osmosis Global/Hot 8 (Israel)/Paramount+ (US)/BBC (UK)/Israel

Soap or Telenovela
Crystal Wall
Producers at Work Film GmbH/ZDF Studios/ZDF/Germany

EastEnders
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

Eshref Ruya
Tims&B Productions/Inter Medya/Kanal D/Türkiye

Guerreiros do Sol / Love is a Knife
Estúdios Globo/Globoplay/Brazil

Life Happens
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium/VTM/VTM GO/Belgium

Valle Salvaje
RTVE/BAMBU PRODUCCIONES/ESTUDIOCANAL/CRTVE/LA 1 RTVE/PLAY RTVE

Studio Entertainment
A League of Their Own
CPL Productions/Seven.One Studios/Sky Max/UK

Gelukkig gescheiden / Happily Divorced
Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

Lass Dich Überwachen
Unterhaltungsfernsehen Ehrenfeld UE GmbH/ZDF/Germany

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Hungry McBear/Warner Bros/BBC 1/UK

Parents Evening
Ranga Bee Productions/ITV Studios/ITV1/UK

Switch
Panenka/Lineup Industries/VRT 1/Belgium

