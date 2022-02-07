Please wait...
ADD Content’s Miguel lands at BeTV in Belgium

Miguel follows a gay Israeli man who wants to adopt a child

NEWS BRIEF: BeTV in French-speaking Belgium has picked up Israeli drama Miguel from Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor ADD Content.

Commissioned by Israeli broadcaster HOT, Miguel is written by Tom Salama and Daphna Levin (In Treatment) and produced by David Mandil’s Movie Plus Productions. It tells the story of Tom, a gay Israeli man who desperately wants to fulfil his dream of adopting a child. ADD previously sealed a deal for the show in Europe with French pay TV broadcaster Canal+.

