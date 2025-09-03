Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Trump says Netflix-WBD deal 'could be a problem' but praises Ted Sarandos
Paramount tries to derail Netflix's WBD deal with $108bn cash offer direct to shareholders
Channel 4 appoints Sky's Priya Dogra as chief executive
BBC Studios ANZ cuts roles in media and streaming unit after review
Ted Sarandos confident in Netflix-WBD deal despite hostile bid by Paramount

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE