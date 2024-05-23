Please wait...
ACTF welcomes The Wiggles’ Simon Pryce to exec board

NEWS BRIEF: The Wiggles cast member Simon Pryce has been selected to join the board of the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) for a three-year term.

Starting his kids’ TV career as a performer in Australian children’s music group The Wiggles in 2002, Pryce has been the Red Wiggle since 2013. Last week, the ACTF was awarded an additional A$14.5m (US$9.6m) over four years in the Australian budget, to support Australian children’s content. ACTF acting CEO Bernadette O’Mahony said: “This additional funding means the ACTF will be able to invest in even more brilliant Australian kids’ shows for all ages and across all the platforms that children are watching.”

