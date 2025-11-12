ACTF chair brands kids ‘most endangered’ genre as it invests $7m in production

The chair of content distributor and producer the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) has warned that kids content is the most endangered genre in world television.

Helen Silver, chair of the ACTF board, was speaking at the launch of the organisation’s annual report for the 2024/25 financial year, during which it committed A$11.14m (US$7.28m) to production funding

Silver said the productions it has backed may not have been developed without its involvement, as support from Australian and global commercial free-to-air broadcasters has declined.

“The programmes we are supporting would not be made without ACTF support, which would mean barely any Australian screen content for our nation’s children,” she said.

“Opportunities for fresh, new, innovative Australian children’s content are becoming harder than ever to secure. This makes each of the new shows we are supporting extra special.”

Silver declared children’s programming was “the most endangered screen content globally,” adding: “It is not seen as a driver of new subscriptions, so it does not attract large investments or licence fees in the way that landmark drama for adult audiences does.

“Whilst children’s content is seen as a subscription retention tool, that purpose can be achieved through re-licensing old favourites for children who might be discovering them for the first time.”

In its report, the ACTF revealed it also invested more than A$1m in development funding across 25 projects during 2024/25, based in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The year was significant because it was the first to see increased funding from the government, with A$6.2m invested in four productions: live-action and puppetry hybrid series Knee High Spies; feature film Whale Shark Jack; and animated shows Happy House and Ginger & the Vegesaurs season four.

The remaining A$4.98m has been spread across five projects set to go into production in 2025/26.

Looking at international distribution revenue, the ACTF made A$1.47m from global sales to 26 broadcasters covering 100 territories, in addition to revenue sharing agreements.

Significant deals included BYUtv acquiring the series Little Lunch, The Inbestigators and feature film Windcatcher. Windcatcher was also sold to APTN in Canada, Canal+ in France, Netherlands Public Broadcasting and PacificAus TV for the Pacific Islands Nations.

The US’s First Nations Experience (FNX) also acquired a slate of content, including Windcatcher, Double Trouble, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, Little J & Big Cuz seasons 1-4, MaveriX, Thalu, Ready for This, Waabiny Time S1-2 and Red Dirt Riders.

ACTF also reported that catalogue sales were strong, with licence deals for programming from the 1990s including The Girl From Tomorrow (1990), Spellbinder (1995) and the more recent Mortified (2006), Lockie Leonard (2007) and Double Trouble (2008).